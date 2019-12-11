Man who killed Winnipeg grandmother in hit-and-run receives 10-year prison sentence

Send this page to someone via email

The man who killed a Winnipeg grandmother in a hit-and-run has been handed a 10-year prison sentence and a lifetime driving and weapons ban.

Gater Browne pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death, dangerous driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident in September in connection with the August 2017 crash that killed Marlene Eusanio.

The Crown had asked for a sentence of 14 years — 12 years for criminal negligence causing death and two for failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The judge had been expected to deliver his sentence last Wednesday, but needed more time to decide and pushed it back one week.

During the initial sentencing, Crown attorney Melissa Serbin read disturbing details of the crash, including the severity of Eusanio’s injuries, telling court she was nearly cut in half.

The Crown reviewed Browne’s criminal record and driver’s record last Wednesday, telling court he has 53 driving infractions on his record, including dangerous driving.

He has previously been jailed for dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of the accident, according to the Crown, and was eight months into a five-year driving prohibition when Eusanio died.

Last Wednesday, family also had their chance to address Browne.

Eusanios’s son, Trevor McKenzie, told the court he’s been depressed and has suffered nightmares since his mother’s death.

“Not being able to call her on the phone… not being able to send her school photos of my kids…. so much has been stolen from me.”

Eusanio’s husband’s was with her at the time of her death. In a victim impact statement read to the court, he said he’s struggled with PTSD since and says he’s struggled to drive, sleep, and work after her death.

He said he misses her “smile and smell so much.”

Browne could be heard crying in court last Wednesday, saying “I’m sorry, I’m sorry” to Eusanio’s sobbing family while graphic details of her death were heard in court.

“This accident haunts me every day,” he said later while addressing the court.

Browne will start serving the 10-year sentence in Manitoba after he finishes serving time for a previous conviction in Saskatchewan. He has another 996 days remaining on that sentence.

