Crime

Winnipeg police still looking for suspect 5 years after Cody Joss was killed in hit-and-run

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 3:52 pm
Cody Joss was killed in a still-unsolved 2014 hit-and-run.
Cody Joss was killed in a still-unsolved 2014 hit-and-run. Submitted: Joss family

Five years after Cody Joss was killed in a hit-and-run, Winnipeg police are renewing calls for the public’s help tracking down the driver who took the 21-year-old’s life.

Joss was killed at the corner of McGregor Street and Inkster Boulevard while walking home from work on Dec. 19, 2014.

READ MORE: Winnipeg family wants justice after hit and run death one year ago

He was struck by a vehicle heading westbound on Inkster as he crossed the intersection. He was walking northbound on McGregor when it happened.

Joss was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police are asking the public to report any information that might help investigators.

Friends and family of Cody Joss gather for a vigil one year after he was killed in a hit and run crash.
Friends and family of Cody Joss gather for a vigil one year after he was killed in a hit and run crash. Colton Goforth/Global News

Last year Joss’ family gathered at the intersection on the anniversary of his death, something they’ve done every year since 2014.

“There’s gotta be somebody out there – whether this person who was involved with the accident has spoken to somebody,” his father, Kevin Joss, said at the time.

“I just can’t see how anybody could live with themselves knowing that this is unsolved.

“If this happened to your family, you’d definitely want some justice. You’d want some answers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

