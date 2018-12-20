Winnipeg family of hit-and-run victim still looking for answers, 4 years later

The family of a young Winnipeg man killed in a hit-and-run continue to gather at the intersection where it happened, with the hope of finding answers.

Cody Joss, 21, was killed at the corner of McGregor Street and Inkster Boulevard while walking home from work on Dec. 19, 2014.

The case remains unsolved, and the victim’s father, Kevin Joss, told 680 CJOB that his family will be at the intersection every year on the anniversary.

View link »

READ MORE: Winnipeg family wants justice after hit and run death one year ago (2015)

“We don’t enjoy being there, but each year, we’ll be there,” he said Thursday. “We’ll make sure that somehow, some way, there is justice for Cody.

“If this happened to your family, you’d definitely want some justice. You’d want some answers.”

It has been four long years since his son was killed, but Joss said he thinks someone out there knows something about what happened in 2014.

“There’s gotta be somebody out there – whether this person who was involved with the accident has spoken to somebody,” he said. “I just can’t see how anybody could live with themselves knowing that this is unsolved.”

WATCH: Dealing with grief over the holiday season