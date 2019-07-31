Crime
Man allegedly steals vehicle, hits cyclist, then flees from scene

A man who allegedly hit a cyclist with a stolen vehicle and fled the scene has been arrested, according to Regina police.

Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Albert Street at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a hit and run. They were told that the vehicle, with a male driver and two female passengers, had bumped into a cyclist.

The vehicle then allegedly drove over the bike as it fled the scene.

Police arrived and located a 60-year-old woman with minor injuries. She was treated by EMS.

Later that day, at about 2:30 p.m., police saw a stolen vehicle on Saskatchewan Drive and Hamilton Street. The man and two women were located inside the vehicle and police determined it was the same vehicle that had been involved in the incident.

Cody Henry Louie Whiteman, 27, of Regina is facing three charges including failure to stop after accident and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Whiteman made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

