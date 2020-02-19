Massage therapist charged after alleged sexual assault at Newmarket spa

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a massage therapist has been charged in connection with a sexual assault in the town of Newmarket.

Police said officers attended a spa on Leslie Street, north of Davis Drive, following allegations of a sexual assault on Friday.

The female victim reported she was assaulted during a massage therapy session.

Forty-two-year-old Richmond Hill resident Mohsen Mozaffari Afshar was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

News of the arrest comes hours after York police announced another massage therapist in the city of Vaughan was charged with two counts of sexual assault. There is no indication the incidents are related.

Meanwhile, Afshar was scheduled to appear in court on Mar. 18.

Investigators said they want to ensure there are no further victims. Anyone with information was asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.