Massage therapist charged after allegedly sexually assaulting client in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A massage therapist has been charged in connection with two sexual assaults in the city of Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police said officers responded on Feb. 11 to a report of sexual assaults at a spa located in the area of Rutherford and Creditstone roads.

Investigators said the female victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted during two massage therapy sessions in September and December 2019.

READ MORE: Man charged after allegedly exposing himself in front of teen on TTC subway

Grigori Tabak, 62, from Vaughan was charged on Feb. 14 with two counts of sexual assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Mar. 18.

Story continues below advertisement