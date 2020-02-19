Menu

Crime

Massage therapist charged after allegedly sexually assaulting client in Vaughan

By Sasha Campbell Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 1:22 pm
File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser.
File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. File / Global News

A massage therapist has been charged in connection with two sexual assaults in the city of Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police said officers responded on Feb. 11 to a report of sexual assaults at a spa located in the area of Rutherford and Creditstone roads.

Investigators said the female victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted during two massage therapy sessions in September and December 2019.

Grigori Tabak, 62, from Vaughan was charged on Feb. 14 with two counts of sexual assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Mar. 18.

