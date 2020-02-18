Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after allegedly exposing himself in front of teen on TTC subway

By Sasha Campbell Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 4:25 pm
Police released this photo on Feb. 11 of a suspect wanted in connection with the alleged incident.
Police released this photo on Feb. 11 of a suspect wanted in connection with the alleged incident. Handout / York Regional Police

York Regional Police say a man has been charged in connection with an indecent act on a TTC subway train.

Police said the incident occurred on Dec. 23 when a female teen was riding the subway with a friend to Vaughan from Toronto.

A male suspect sat across from the teen and allegedly exposed himself and committed an indecent act, officers said.

READ MORE: Man wanted after allegedly exposing himself in front of teen on train: York police

The accused reportedly left the train at Highway 407 subway station in Vaughan.

Investigators said they identified the suspect after receiving multiple tips from the public following the release of a photo of a person of interest on Feb. 11.

Police said 55-year-old Toronto resident Willie Chung was arrested charged with committing an indecent act and criminal harassment.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeTTCYork Regional PoliceToronto Transit CommissionYork RegionTTC indecent act
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.