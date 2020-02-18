Man charged after allegedly exposing himself in front of teen on TTC subway

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a man has been charged in connection with an indecent act on a TTC subway train.

Police said the incident occurred on Dec. 23 when a female teen was riding the subway with a friend to Vaughan from Toronto.

A male suspect sat across from the teen and allegedly exposed himself and committed an indecent act, officers said.

The accused reportedly left the train at Highway 407 subway station in Vaughan.

Investigators said they identified the suspect after receiving multiple tips from the public following the release of a photo of a person of interest on Feb. 11.

Police said 55-year-old Toronto resident Willie Chung was arrested charged with committing an indecent act and criminal harassment.

