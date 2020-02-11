Menu

Crime

Man wanted after allegedly exposing himself in front of teen on train: York police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 7:01 pm
Updated February 11, 2020 7:02 pm
Police released this photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the alleged incident.
Police released this photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the alleged incident. Handout / York Regional Police

York Regional Police say officers are searching for a suspect after a man exposed himself and committed an indecent act in front of a teen on a TTC subway train.

Police said the incident occurred on Dec. 23 when a female teen was riding the subway with a friend to Vaughan from Toronto.

A male suspect sat across from the teen and allegedly exposed himself and committed an indecent act, police said.

The suspect reportedly left the train at Jane Street and Highway 7 West in Vaughan.

On Tuesday, investigators released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident in the hope that someone would identify him.

Police described him as being five-foot-four or five-foot-five, approximately 30 to 40 years old and having short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket, blue running shoes and black tights, officers said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

