Police looking for ‘stylish’ man who grabbed clothes and ran from Oakville store

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say a well-dressed suspect pulled off a simple grab-and-dash from a Tommy Hilfiger store in Oakville, last week.

Investigators say a man wearing a black sports coat and a grey sweater with blue Michael Kors logo took off with about $800 in clothes after convincing staff to help him sort through a bunch of items he picked off store shelves on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 11.

“He selected some clothing items, and when approached by staff, he said he was shopping for his brother and would not be taking all of the items and would have to sort through them,” said Const. Linda Gardner in a news release.

“He went to the front cash where staff started assisting him in going through the pile. At one point, the staff’s attention was diverted, and the suspect seized this opportunity to grab all of the clothing and run out the door with it.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect then jumped into a waiting vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle is a grey four-door car, possibly made by Chrysler or Toyota.

Anyone with information can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

1:40 Ohio store owner confronts would-be shoplifter, ends up giving him food after learning teen was hungry Ohio store owner confronts would-be shoplifter, ends up giving him food after learning teen was hungry