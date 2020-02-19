Menu

Crime

Police looking for ‘stylish’ man who grabbed clothes and ran from Oakville store

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 3:57 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 4:00 pm
Police in Oakville are looking for a man stole clothes from a Tommy Hilfiger store in grab and dash. .
Halton Regional Police say a well-dressed suspect pulled off a simple grab-and-dash from a Tommy Hilfiger store in Oakville, last week.

Investigators say a man wearing a black sports coat and a grey sweater with blue Michael Kors logo took off with about $800 in clothes after convincing staff to help him sort through a bunch of items he picked off store shelves on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 11.

“He selected some clothing items, and when approached by staff, he said he was shopping for his brother and would not be taking all of the items and would have to sort through them,” said Const. Linda Gardner in a news release.

Hamilton man arrested, officers recover over $40,000 in stolen high-end bicycles: police

“He went to the front cash where staff started assisting him in going through the pile. At one point, the staff’s attention was diverted, and the suspect seized this opportunity to grab all of the clothing and run out the door with it.”

The suspect then jumped into a waiting vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle is a grey four-door car, possibly made by Chrysler or Toyota.

Anyone with information can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

