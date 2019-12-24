Hamilton man arrested, officers recover over $40,000 in stolen high-end bicycles: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say officers have arrested a Hamilton man and recovered tens of thousands of dollars in reportedly stolen property after a two-month investigation into the alleged theft of high-end bicycles.

The investigation involved bikes reportedly being stolen from both residential and commercial properties in Ancaster, Dundas and the Aldershot area.

Last Thursday, police say officers executed a search warrant at an east-end residence and seized 26 mountain bikes with a total value of more than $40,000, along with a multitude of bike parts, including rims, tires and handlebars, as well as Rossignol skis and prohibited weapons.

Jason Kane, 43, of Hamilton, is facing more than half a dozen charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police say more charges may be laid as the investigation continues.

Anyone who recognizes the items in photos provided by police or who has information that would assist investigators is asked to contact Acting Det. Sgt. Frank De Vuono by email or phone at 905-546-8937 or Const. Wayne Potter at 905-546-8939 or via email.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

