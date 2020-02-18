Wet’suwet’en protests: Emergency House of Commons meeting to begin over rail blockades

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency meeting debate is set to begin at the House of Commons in Ottawa to discuss ongoing rail blockades and Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests that have spilled out across Canada.

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was “past time” for a resolution to rail blockades that have interrupted Via Rail service, shut down railroads, and temporarily blocked borders in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation for nearly two weeks.

He offered no clear answers for what action the government would be willing to take to move things forward other than being available to speak with protesters.

Meanwhile, National Chief Perry Bellegarde told reporters in Ottawa that governments and industry have to give the time and space to work with the Wet’suwet’en people.

“We say we want to de-escalate and we want dialogue,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“And I say our people are taking action because they want to see action — and when they see positive action by the key players, when they see a commitment to real dialogue to address this difficult situation, people will respond in a positive way.”

2:08 Rail blockades cause emergency debate in the House of Commons Rail blockades cause emergency debate in the House of Commons

Tensions between the government and the Wet’suwet’en Nation have been escalating since Dec. 31, when British Columbia’s Supreme Court granted Coastal GasLink an expanded injunction that established an exclusion zone against protesters interfering with the construction of a $6.6-billion pipeline.

If completed, the 670-kilometre pipeline is expected to carry natural gas from northeastern B.C. to a massive export plant being built near Kitimat, passing through the nation’s unceded territory.

The project has the support of 20 elected band council members — but not by the territory’s hereditary chiefs, who have maintained a blockade at several points along the proposed route.

Protests in support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation shut down the CN rail network in eastern Canada, suspended most Via Rail passenger service, and temporarily blocked traffic on streets and bridges and at ports in multiple cities for several days, forcing Via Rail to shut down nationwide train service and CN Rail to close its Eastern Canadian network.

Limited service was restored by Via Rail on Tuesday along the Ottawa-Montreal-Quebec City corridor, which is not being blockaded. The train service company said it expects to resume partial passenger service Thursday between Ottawa and Quebec City, including a stop in Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Amanda Connolly and The Canadian Press.