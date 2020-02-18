Via Rail service between Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa to resume Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Via Rail is resuming service on the Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa corridor following days of cancellations stemming from blockades set up by demonstrators showing solidarity with hereditary Wet’suwet’en chiefs.

The company says service from Ottawa on trains 22, 24, 26 and 28 and service from Quebec City on trains 33, 35, 37 and 39 will resume on the morning of Feb. 20.

All other Via Rail routes remain cancelled until further notice, the only exceptions being Sudbury-White River and Churchill-The Pas.

“VIA Rail is reaching out directly to passengers with reservations that have not been cancelled to update them on the latest developments,” spokesperson Marie-Anna Murat said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We remain hopeful for an end to the situation as soon as possible and encourage all relevant parties to continue their efforts towards a peaceful resolution.”

Blockades began early February after the RCMP enforced an injunction against Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters, who were blocking construction of a massive natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia.

Coastal GasLink, who is building the 670-kilometre pipeline, has signed agreements with 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route. The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, however, say they have title to a vast section of the land and oppose the construction.

Solidarity protests have emerged in Tyendinaga territory, near Belleville, Ont., as well as in Montreal and in Vancouver. The blockades have shut down train service across major parts of the country.

CN Rail has obtained a court injunction asking police to end the obstructions, but so far, provincial police have not enforced it.

