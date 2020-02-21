Menu

Sports

Edmonton Eskimos offer $99 season seats in effort to make games more affordable

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 21, 2020 4:38 pm
Eskimo fans cheer on their team during the 4th quarter of CFL game action between the Edmonton Eskimos and the Calgary Stampeders at the Brick Field located at Commonwealth stadium in Edmonton Saturday, September 10, 2016.
Eskimo fans cheer on their team during the 4th quarter of CFL game action between the Edmonton Eskimos and the Calgary Stampeders at the Brick Field located at Commonwealth stadium in Edmonton Saturday, September 10, 2016. . CFL PHOTO - Walter Tychnowicz

After a season that saw declining attendance, the Edmonton Eskimos are offering season seats at a massive discount.

For the 2020 season, fans can get seats for all 10 Eskimos home games for only $99.

READ MORE: Edmonton CFL team sticking with Edmonton Eskimos, will increase engagement with Inuit community

“It is important we listen to our fans,” Eskimos president and CEO Chris Presson said in a Tuesday news release.

“They have said they will attend games if we make it a bit more affordable. With the $99 season seat we have done that.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos sign former U of A Bears receiver Jimmy Ralph

The specially priced seats will also be available on a payment plan. With a $10.15 down payment, fans will pay only $9 bi-weekly for their seat.

“We are trying to eliminate all obstacles for attending while growing our fan base at the same time. We hope this price point will help achieve that,” Presson said.

“We need them. We need their cheering and support. It makes a difference in many ways.”

The seats are in section Z2 in rows 60 and above.

The Edmonton Eskimos have announced a $99 season seat for the 2020 season. The seats are only available in section Z2.
The Edmonton Eskimos have announced a $99 season seat for the 2020 season. The seats are only available in section Z2. Supplied: Edmonton Eskimos

The $99 season seat can be purchased from Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. to March 10 at 5 p.m. by calling 780-448-3757 or visiting the team’s website.

