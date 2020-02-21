Edmonton Eskimos offer $99 season seats in effort to make games more affordable

Send this page to someone via email

After a season that saw declining attendance, the Edmonton Eskimos are offering season seats at a massive discount.

For the 2020 season, fans can get seats for all 10 Eskimos home games for only $99.

“It is important we listen to our fans,” Eskimos president and CEO Chris Presson said in a Tuesday news release.

“They have said they will attend games if we make it a bit more affordable. With the $99 season seat we have done that.”

The specially priced seats will also be available on a payment plan. With a $10.15 down payment, fans will pay only $9 bi-weekly for their seat.

“We are trying to eliminate all obstacles for attending while growing our fan base at the same time. We hope this price point will help achieve that,” Presson said.

“We need them. We need their cheering and support. It makes a difference in many ways.” Tweet This

The seats are in section Z2 in rows 60 and above.

The Edmonton Eskimos have announced a $99 season seat for the 2020 season. The seats are only available in section Z2. Supplied: Edmonton Eskimos

The $99 season seat can be purchased from Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. to March 10 at 5 p.m. by calling 780-448-3757 or visiting the team’s website.