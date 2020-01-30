Edmonton Eskimos sign Jordan Hoover to 2-year extension

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday, the Edmonton Eskimos signed National safety Jordan Hoover to a two-year contract extension which will take him to the end of the 2021 CFL season.

Hoover completed his third season with the Eskimos in 2019 and finished fourth on the team in defensive plays with 53.

He recorded 45 defensive tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one quarterback sack, one pass knockdown, one tackle for a loss and one special teams tackle.

Hoover was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 CFL draft and played in 53 games, starting in 17 of those games.

He was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 11.

Earlier this week, the Eskimos signed kick-returner Christion Jones and offensive lineman David Beard to contract extensions.

