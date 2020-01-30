Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Eskimos sign Jordan Hoover to 2-year extension

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted January 30, 2020 3:16 pm
Updated January 30, 2020 3:17 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Kyran Moore (85) is tackled by Edmonton Eskimos' Jordan Hoover (28) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday October 26, 2019. .
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Kyran Moore (85) is tackled by Edmonton Eskimos' Jordan Hoover (28) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday October 26, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

On Thursday, the Edmonton Eskimos signed National safety Jordan Hoover to a two-year contract extension which will take him to the end of the 2021 CFL season.

Hoover completed his third season with the Eskimos in 2019 and finished fourth on the team in defensive plays with 53.

Related News

He recorded 45 defensive tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one quarterback sack, one pass knockdown, one tackle for a loss and one special teams tackle.

READ MORE: Eskimos sign offensive lineman David Beard to a multi-year contract

Hoover was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 CFL draft and played in 53 games, starting in 17 of those games.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos re-up with kick returner Christion Jones

He was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 11.

Earlier this week, the Eskimos signed kick-returner Christion Jones and offensive lineman David Beard to contract extensions.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLEdmonton sportsFootballEdmonton EskimosEskimosCanadian FootballJordan Hoover
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.