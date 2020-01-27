Edmonton Eskimos re-up with kick returner Christion Jones

The Edmonton Eskimos signed kick returner Christion Jones to contract extension on Monday.
Jones was traded to the Eskimos last August from the Saskatchewan Roughriders for receiver Kenny Stafford and played 10 games for the Eskimos.
Jones finished third in the CFL last season in punt return yards, with 612, and recorded a 9.6-yard average. Jones averaged 21.2 yards on kick-off returns.
He suffered a season-ending knee injury during a game in late October against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
He’s expected to be recovered in time for training camp in May.
