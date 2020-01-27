Menu

Edmonton sports

Sports

Edmonton Eskimos re-up with kick returner Christion Jones

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted January 27, 2020 3:13 pm
Updated January 27, 2020 3:14 pm
Edmonton Eskimos' Christion Jones (22) gets a hand into the face of Hamilton Tiger Cats' Nick Shortill (23) during second half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The Edmonton Eskimos signed American returner Christion Jones to a contract extension Monday. .
Edmonton Eskimos' Christion Jones (22) gets a hand into the face of Hamilton Tiger Cats' Nick Shortill (23) during second half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The Edmonton Eskimos signed American returner Christion Jones to a contract extension Monday. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

The Edmonton Eskimos signed kick returner Christion Jones to contract extension on Monday.

Jones was traded to the Eskimos last August from the Saskatchewan Roughriders for receiver Kenny Stafford and played 10 games for the Eskimos.

Jones finished third in the CFL last season in punt return yards, with 612, and recorded a 9.6-yard average. Jones averaged 21.2 yards on kick-off returns.

READ MORE: Trevor Harris excited about reunion with Milanovich

He suffered a season-ending knee injury during a game in late October against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He’s expected to be recovered in time for training camp in May.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLEdmonton sportsEdmonton EskimosChristion JonesEskimos sign Jones to a contract extension
