Edmonton Eskimos re-up with kick returner Christion Jones

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Edmonton Eskimos signed kick returner Christion Jones to contract extension on Monday.

Jones was traded to the Eskimos last August from the Saskatchewan Roughriders for receiver Kenny Stafford and played 10 games for the Eskimos.

Jones finished third in the CFL last season in punt return yards, with 612, and recorded a 9.6-yard average. Jones averaged 21.2 yards on kick-off returns.

READ MORE: Trevor Harris excited about reunion with Milanovich

He suffered a season-ending knee injury during a game in late October against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He’s expected to be recovered in time for training camp in May.

🇺🇸 returner Christion Jones has been extended! Welcome back Christion! 🖥️: https://t.co/HpwqzG7TiV pic.twitter.com/FmzjeIiAR5 — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) January 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement