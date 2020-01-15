New Eskimos head coach Scott Milanovich arrives in Edmonton, 2020 coaching staff named

Send this page to someone via email

It didn’t seem like football weather in Edmonton on Wednesday with temperatures well under minus -30 C, but new Edmonton Eskimos head coach Scott Milanovich already feels the warmth of a fresh start.

After ending a three-year stint as quarterbacks coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Milanovich is now focused solely on the 2020 CFL season. On Wednesday, Milanovich named his coaching staff for the upcoming season.

READ MORE: New Edmonton Eskimos coach has very little down time as he returns to CFL

Joining the Eskimos for the 2020 season are:

Winston October (Receivers coach and passing-game coordinator)

John McDonell (Offensive line coach)

Noel Thorpe (Defensive coordinator)

A.J. Gaas (Special teams coordinator)

Derek Oswalt (Defensive assistant)

Demetrious Maxie (Defensive line coach)

The Edmonton Eskimos new coaching staff was revealed on Wednesday. Left to right are: Winston October, John McDonell, Scott Milanovich, Noel Thorpe, A.J. Gaas and Derek Oswalt. Not pictured is Demetrious Maxie. Dave Carels/Global News

Milanovich will also serve as the team’s offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and special teams assistant. Additional coaches will be added at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

Gaas, Maxie and Oswalt will return from last season’s staff under then head coach Jason Maas. Thorpe returns to the Eskimos after a previous three-year stint from 2008 to 2019, while October returns after playing for the Eskimos from 2001 to 2004.

Milanovich began the evaluation process of his roster last Thursday and said he likes what he sees so far.

“We’re a couple of pieces of away and we’re still figuring that out,” Milanovich said. “I think we have a good nucleus on defence, we can rush the passer and that’s where it starts.

“We have linebackers who have experience. We got some injuries to our defensive backs that maybe hurt us later in the season.

“Offensively so far I like what I see from the offensive line. Obviously I know Trevor [Harris], our running backs are solid, receivers are solid but there’s some different things we will have to tweak.”

The Eskimos hired Milanovich in December after parting ways with Jason Maas at the end of November.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos hire Scott Milanovich as new head coach

At the time, Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland said the decision to fire Maas was made after the team had two sub-par seasons in a row.

Milanovich is the 22nd head coach of the Eskimos.

The next significant point in the CFL off season is Feb. 11 when the free agent period opens at 10 a.m. MST.

Story continues below advertisement

– With a file from Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED