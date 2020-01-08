Edmonton Eskimos re-sign RB Shaq Cooper

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Eskimos signed international running back Shaq Cooper to a one-year contract extension on Wednesday. The deal will take him to the end of the 2020 CFL season.

Cooper will be entering his third season with the Eskimos, he’s played in seven games rushing for 496 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

This season, Cooper appeared in five games — starting in four of them, recording 352 yards rushing, a 5.4 rushing average and scoring two touchdowns. Cooper also recorded 112 receiving yards. He has one receiving touchdown in his CFL career.

Cooper was a pending CFL free agent.

