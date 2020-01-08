Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Edmonton sports

Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Eskimos re-sign RB Shaq Cooper

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted January 8, 2020 12:57 pm
Edmonton Eskimos' Shaquille Cooper (25) celebrates a touchdown during first half CFL action against the B.C. Lions, in Edmonton on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. .
Edmonton Eskimos' Shaquille Cooper (25) celebrates a touchdown during first half CFL action against the B.C. Lions, in Edmonton on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Edmonton Eskimos signed international running back Shaq Cooper to a one-year contract extension on Wednesday. The deal will take him to the end of the 2020 CFL season.

Cooper will be entering his third season with the Eskimos, he’s played in seven games rushing for 496 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos release Nick Usher for NFL opportunity

This season, Cooper appeared in five games — starting in four of them, recording 352 yards rushing, a 5.4 rushing average and scoring two touchdowns. Cooper also recorded 112 receiving yards. He has one receiving touchdown in his CFL career.

LISTEN: Highlights from Eskimos running back Shaq Cooper from the 2019 CFL season

Cooper was a pending CFL free agent.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLEdmonton sportsEdmonton EskimosEdmonton FootballShaq CooperEskimos sign Shaq CooperShaq Cooper Edmonton EskimosEskimos sign Cooper
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.