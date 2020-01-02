Edmonton Eskimos release Nick Usher for NFL opportunity

The Edmonton Eskimos released defensive end Nick Usher on Thursday so he can pursue an NFL opportunity.
Usher played the last two seasons with the Eskimos, recording 43 defensive tackles, seven quarterback sacks and four forced fumbles.
In 2019, Usher recorded 36 defensive tackles, six quarterback sacks and three forced fumbles.
Usher recently had workouts with the Oakland Raiders, the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers. He was a pending CFL free agent.
