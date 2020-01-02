Menu

Edmonton sports

Sports

Edmonton Eskimos release Nick Usher for NFL opportunity

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted January 2, 2020 1:33 pm
Updated January 2, 2020 1:35 pm
Edmonton Eskimos' Nick Usher (75) celebrates a touchdown against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday October 26, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

The Edmonton Eskimos released defensive end Nick Usher on Thursday so he can pursue an NFL opportunity.

Usher played the last two seasons with the Eskimos, recording 43 defensive tackles, seven quarterback sacks and four forced fumbles.

In 2019, Usher recorded 36 defensive tackles, six quarterback sacks and three forced fumbles.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos looking for new defensive coordinator after Lolley resigns

Usher recently had workouts with the Oakland Raiders, the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers. He was a pending CFL free agent.

