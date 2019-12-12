Edmonton Eskimos hire Scott Milanovich as new head coach

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Eskimos have named Scott Milanovich as the 22nd head coach in franchise history.

The change comes after the Eskimos fired former head coach Jason Maas in November.

“Scott has a wealth of football knowledge and is a great leader who is a proven winner,” Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland said Thursday in a news release. “He is renowned for his ability to develop and get the best out of quarterbacks. After an exhaustive search, we know Scott is the right man to lead our franchise. We’d like to welcome Scott and his family to the Eskimo family.”

Milanovich returns to the CFL after spending the last three seasons as the quarterbacks coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL.

From 2012 to 2016, he served as the head coach of the Toronto Argonauts helping them to a Grey Cup championship in his first season. Milanovich won the CFL Coach of the Year award in 2012.

His overall coaching record with the Argos was 43-47 and he led the Argos to three post-season appearances, posting a 3-2 record.

“I look forward to assembling a coaching staff that will work tirelessly every day to make our fans and the people of Edmonton proud of what the Esks represent to the community,” Milanovich said in a news release.

He previously spent time with the Calgary Stampeders in 2003 as their quarterback coach. He was the quarterbacks coach of the Montreal Alouettes from 2007 to 2011, he added offensive coordinator to his portfolio in 2008 and assistant head coach in 2009.

He won two Grey Cup championships with the Alouettes in 2009 and 2010.

During his time with the Jaguars, Milanovich helped groom quarterback Blake Bortles as the team reached the AFC Championship game in 2018.

This season, Milanovich was instrumental in the success of rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew who has started nine games this season, throwing for 2,954 yards, 15 touchdowns passes and five interceptions.

Milanovich worked with Eskimos current starting quarterback Trevor Harris from 2012 to 2015 during their time with the Argonauts. Harris’ best season with Milanovich was in 2015 when he started in 16 games, recording 4,354 passing yards, throwing for 33 touchdowns, 19 interceptions and completing 71 per cent of his passes.

Milanovich has three games to finish out with the Jacksonville Jaquars before he can move to Edmonton to begin his tenure with the Esks. He will join the team in January.