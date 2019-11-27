Edmonton Eskimos’ Almondo Sewell named a 2019 CFL All-Star

Edmonton Eskimos defensive tackle Almondo Sewell has been named a 2019 CFL All-Star.
Sewell is the lone Eskimo on the squad. He recorded 35 defensive tackles, eight quarterback sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one special teams tackle in 18 games in 2019.
This is the sixth time is Sewell’s career he’s been named an all-star. He was also named a Western Division All-Star this season for the seventh time in his career.
All-stars are chosen by 49 members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league’s head coaches.
