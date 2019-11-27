Menu

Edmonton sports

Sports

Edmonton Eskimos’ Almondo Sewell named a 2019 CFL All-Star

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted November 27, 2019 1:23 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 1:28 pm
Edmonton Eskimos defensive tackle Almondo Sewell (90) covers his head with a towel while watching from the bench during second half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats, in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. .
Edmonton Eskimos defensive tackle Almondo Sewell (90) covers his head with a towel while watching from the bench during second half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats, in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Edmonton Eskimos defensive tackle Almondo Sewell has been named a 2019 CFL All-Star.

Sewell is the lone Eskimo on the squad. He recorded 35 defensive tackles, eight quarterback sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one special teams tackle in 18 games in 2019.

This is the sixth time is Sewell’s career he’s been named an all-star. He was also named a Western Division All-Star this season for the seventh time in his career.

READ MORE: Jason Maas out as head coach of Edmonton Eskimos

All-stars are chosen by 49 members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league’s head coaches.

