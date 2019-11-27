Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Jason Maas out as head coach of Edmonton Eskimos

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 11:00 am
Updated November 27, 2019 11:05 am
The Edmonton Eskimos have parted ways with head coach Jason Maas.
The Edmonton Eskimos have parted ways with head coach Jason Maas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Edmonton Eskimos have parted ways with head coach Jason Maas.

The football club announced the move in a media release Wednesday morning, saying Maas has been relieved of his duties as head coach effective immediately.

READ MORE: Maas believes Eskimos on cusp of being championship-level team, wants to stay coach in Edmonton

“Today’s decision was difficult and not taken lightly. I thank Jason for his dedication and hard work while also wishing him the best in his future endeavours,” Eskimos GM Brock Sunderland said.

Maas was named the 21st head coach of the Eskimos on Dec. 14, 2015. He leaves the team with a 39-33 regular-season record and a 3-3 post-season record that includes three division final appearances.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos depart for off-season with Jason Maas’ future unknown

Sunderland will speak at a media availability at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Global News will live stream Sunderland’s announcement in this story page.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: Maas speaks to the media about his expectations ahead of the 2019 season

Maas talks about what Eskimos need to see success in 2019

More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLEdmonton sportsEdmonton EskimosJason MaasEdmonton Eskimos fire MaasEskimos fire Jason MaasJason Maas firedJason Maas fired EskimosJason Maas out
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.