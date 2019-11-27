Jason Maas out as head coach of Edmonton Eskimos

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Eskimos have parted ways with head coach Jason Maas.

The football club announced the move in a media release Wednesday morning, saying Maas has been relieved of his duties as head coach effective immediately.

“Today’s decision was difficult and not taken lightly. I thank Jason for his dedication and hard work while also wishing him the best in his future endeavours,” Eskimos GM Brock Sunderland said.

Maas was named the 21st head coach of the Eskimos on Dec. 14, 2015. He leaves the team with a 39-33 regular-season record and a 3-3 post-season record that includes three division final appearances.

Sunderland will speak at a media availability at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Global News will live stream Sunderland’s announcement in this story page.

