Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Edmonton sports

Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Eskimos unveil 2020 schedule

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted December 16, 2019 12:57 pm
Updated December 16, 2019 12:58 pm
Sun soaks The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Sun soaks The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2019. Dave Campbell/630 CHED

CFL fans were given an early Christmas gift on Monday as the schedule for the 2020 season was unveiled.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos hire Scott Milanovich as new head coach

The Edmonton Eskimos will begin their quest for the Grey Cup, led by new head coach Scott Milanovich, on Thursday, June 11 when they host the B.C. Lions on the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium in their regular season and home opener.

Story continues below advertisement

The traditional Labour Day matchup will take place in Calgary on Sept. 7 followed by the rematch game in Edmonton on Sept. 12.

The Eskimos will play the Saskatchewan Roughriders three times, including a home-and-home series on Aug. 22 in Regina and Aug. 29 back in Edmonton. The game in Edmonton will mark the return of Jason Maas, who spent four seasons as head coach of the Eskimos. He is now the offensive coordinator of the Riders.

READ MORE: ‘Lucky to have him’: Jason Maas joins Roughriders as offensive coordinator

The Eskimos will play their first pre-season game on May 24 in Winnipeg and play their final game at home against the Lions on May 30.

The 2020 home schedule will feature seven Saturday games, three Friday games and one Thursday game.

Fans react to news that Eskimos have fired head coach Jason Maas
Fans react to news that Eskimos have fired head coach Jason Maas
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLEdmonton sportsEdmonton EskimosCommonwealth StadiumScott Milanovich2020 CFL schedule2020 Eskimos schedule2020 season schedule
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.