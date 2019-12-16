Edmonton Eskimos unveil 2020 schedule

Send this page to someone via email

CFL fans were given an early Christmas gift on Monday as the schedule for the 2020 season was unveiled.

The Edmonton Eskimos will begin their quest for the Grey Cup, led by new head coach Scott Milanovich, on Thursday, June 11 when they host the B.C. Lions on the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium in their regular season and home opener.

The traditional Labour Day matchup will take place in Calgary on Sept. 7 followed by the rematch game in Edmonton on Sept. 12.

The Eskimos will play the Saskatchewan Roughriders three times, including a home-and-home series on Aug. 22 in Regina and Aug. 29 back in Edmonton. The game in Edmonton will mark the return of Jason Maas, who spent four seasons as head coach of the Eskimos. He is now the offensive coordinator of the Riders.

The Eskimos will play their first pre-season game on May 24 in Winnipeg and play their final game at home against the Lions on May 30.

The 2020 home schedule will feature seven Saturday games, three Friday games and one Thursday game.

