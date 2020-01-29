Menu

Edmonton sports

Sports

Eskimos sign offensive lineman David Beard to a multi-year contract

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted January 29, 2020 3:48 pm
Edmonton Eskimos' Bryant Mitchell (80) and David Beard (57) celebrate a touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday August 4, 2017. .
Edmonton Eskimos' Bryant Mitchell (80) and David Beard (57) celebrate a touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday August 4, 2017. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Eskimos announced the signing of Canadian offensive lineman David Beard to a three-year contract extension, taking him through to the end of the 2022 CFL season.

Beard has played five seasons for the Eskimos since being drafted in the second round of the 2015 CFL draft.

Beard started all 18 games at centre for the Eskimos in 2019. His efforts helped the team record the fewest sacks allowed in the CFL last season with 25, nine fewer than the Calgary Stampeders who finished with 34.

Beard has played 71 games over his five-year career, making 42 starts.

The Eskimos also signed receiver Kenny Shaw to a contract.

Shaw recorded his only 1,000 receiving season in 2016 when he recorded 1,004 yards while playing for Scott Milanovich with the Toronto Argonauts.

Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Kenny Shaw (8) makes a catch during first half CFL football action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Hamilton, Ont., on Monday, September 5, 2016.
Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Kenny Shaw (8) makes a catch during first half CFL football action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Hamilton, Ont., on Monday, September 5, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Shaw didn’t play last season after suiting for three games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2018 and three games for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2017.

