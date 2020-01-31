Edmonton Eskimos extend quarterback Trevor Harris through 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Eskimos have locked up their starting quarterback for another few seasons.

On Friday morning, the team announced they are extending the contract of Trevor Harris through 2022. The quarterback signed with the green and gold as a free agent on Feb. 12, 2019.

“I’m grateful to be in Edmonton for the long haul,” Harris said in a media release.

“I have a deep conviction that we have something special building here and I wanted to show it through this contract, and I am thrilled to be part of it.” Tweet This

Harris said he’s “viciously motivated” to deliver for Eskimos fans and he and his family are thrilled to be with the team for the foreseeable future.

Harris started in 13 games last season, completing 343 of 478 passes for 4,027 yards and 16 touchdowns. He recorded 48 rushes for 139 yards with six touchdowns.

“Trevor gives us a chance to win every game that he steps on the field and his leadership and dedication off the field are second to none,” said Brock Sunderland, Eskimos general manager and vice president of football operations.

“We’re thrilled to keep him in the green and gold for the next three years and now we can start building around him.”

Last season, Harris was twice named the CFL player of the week and the CFL player of the month.

Prior to joining the Eskimos, Harris spent four season with the Toronto Argonauts (2012-2015) and three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks (2016-2018).