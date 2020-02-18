Justin Bieber shaves off moustache, much to fans’ delight

Send this page to someone via email

With the release of his fifth and latest album Changes, it seems Justin Bieber is making some changes of his own.

On Sunday, the Canadian pop icon revealed that he shaved off his widely disliked moustache after being mocked and insulted about it relentlessly over the course of the last month.

“I shaved,” he wrote in an Instagram post, which showed “Baby face Bieb” — a facial, hairless portrait of the 25-year-old.

“Mustachio went on holiday, but he will be back in due time,” he added, suggested the ‘stache might make a return in the near future.

In response, Hailey Bieber, the pop star’s wife, wrote “Yeeeeee” in the comment section of his photo, adding a heart eyes emoji, showing her approval.

Even Bieber’s own mother Pattie Mallette had something to say about her son’s recent grooming decision.

“Ya, praise God,” she said.

Along with his family, an army of Beliebers — tens of thousands strong — shared their excitement about the Sorry singer’s lack of moustache.

“Thank goodness,” wrote one fan.

“Yessss, finally,” said another. “I was just saying how he needs to,” the person added.

“Literally do you think the mustach [sic] is cute,” another person commented on the photo.

Other comments included : “Why he look like he hangs out at the gas station” and “Shave your mustash [sic].”

Changes is now available through all major streaming platforms.

To promote the album, Bieber will embark on a North American tour this summer — his first since the Purpose world tour, which ran between 2016 and 2017.

The North American leg of the tour includes 45 shows with four Canadian stops:

Sept. 1 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 3 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 14 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

All tickets are now on sale to the general public. For additional tour dates and further updates, you can visit the official Justin Bieber website.

— With files from Katie Scott