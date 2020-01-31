Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Justin Bieber responds to people insulting, mocking his moustache

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 11:20 am
Justin Bieber attends the premiere of YouTube Original's 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' at Regency Bruin Theatre on Jan. 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Justin Bieber attends the premiere of YouTube Original's 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' at Regency Bruin Theatre on Jan. 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Justin Bieber has been rocking his moustache very proudly, but the Beliebers have had their own thoughts about his facial hair.

On Thursday, the Sorry singer responded to fans who have been making fun of the moustache and begging him to shave it off.

“MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA,” Bieber captioned his black-and-white selfie on Instagram.

READ MORE: ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ — 7 things we learned watching the YouTube series

He also posted another selfie of the moustache on Instagram, writing: “STASH LIFE.”

Justin Bieber/Instagram Story
Justin Bieber/Instagram Story

Bieber’s facial hair criticism began when the 25-year-old singer posted a photo showing off his grills on Jan. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is not yummy,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Literally do you think the mustach [sic] is cute,” another person commented on the photo.
“That’s [sic] mustache ain’t happening b,” another fan wrote.

“That isn’t cute at all,” another Instagram user added.

Other comments included: “Why he look like he hangs out at the gas station” and “Shave your mustash [sic].”
Justin Bieber/Instagram
Justin Bieber/Instagram

Another Bieber fan shared her thoughts on the Yummy singer’s moustache in a recent video with YouTuber David Dobrik.

Bieber was surprising fans sitting in the front seat of Dobrik’s car while he was hiding in the backseat.

When asked what she would say to Bieber if she met him, a fan said: “I would say… shave.”

Bieber popped up from the back seat and said: “My moustache? You don’t like my moustache?”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Justin Bieber drops song ‘Get Me,’ announces album release date

Earlier this week, Bieber released a new single from his upcoming album, Changes.

The new track is titled Get Me and features Kehlani.

The wait is over: Justin Bieber drops new album on Valentine’s Day
The wait is over: Justin Bieber drops new album on Valentine’s Day

The song release accompanied the launch of Bieber’s YouTube docuseries Seasons, which released the first episode of the 10-part series on Jan. 27.

He also announced that his upcoming fifth studio album Changes is scheduled to drop on Friday, Feb. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

The Yummy singer added he will be headed on tour for his new album, and Kehlani and Jaden Smith will be joining him for the Changes tour.

Bieber’s North American tour includes 45 shows with four Canadian stops, including Ottawa (Sept. 1), Quebec City (Sept. 3), Toronto (Sept. 10) and Montreal (Sept. 14).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin BieberJustin Bieber InstagramJustin Bieber new albumjustin bieber 2020justin bieber youtube seriesbieber moustachejustin bieber changesjustin bieber david dobrikjustin bieber facial hairjustin bieber moustachejustin bieber respondsjustin bieber tickets
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.