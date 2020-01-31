Justin Bieber responds to people insulting, mocking his moustache

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Bieber has been rocking his moustache very proudly, but the Beliebers have had their own thoughts about his facial hair.

On Thursday, the Sorry singer responded to fans who have been making fun of the moustache and begging him to shave it off.

“MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA,” Bieber captioned his black-and-white selfie on Instagram.

He also posted another selfie of the moustache on Instagram, writing: “STASH LIFE.”

Bieber’s facial hair criticism began when the 25-year-old singer posted a photo showing off his grills on Jan. 22.

“This is not yummy,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Literally do you think the mustach [sic] is cute,” another person commented on the photo.

“That’s [sic] mustache ain’t happening b,” another fan wrote.

“That isn’t cute at all,” another Instagram user added.

Other comments included : “Why he look like he hangs out at the gas station” and “Shave your mustash [sic].”

Another Bieber fan shared her thoughts on the Yummy singer’s moustache in a recent video with YouTuber David Dobrik.

Bieber was surprising fans sitting in the front seat of Dobrik’s car while he was hiding in the backseat.

When asked what she would say to Bieber if she met him, a fan said: “I would say… shave.”

Bieber popped up from the back seat and said: “My moustache? You don’t like my moustache?”

Earlier this week, Bieber released a new single from his upcoming album, Changes.

The new track is titled Get Me and features Kehlani.

0:33 The wait is over: Justin Bieber drops new album on Valentine’s Day The wait is over: Justin Bieber drops new album on Valentine’s Day

The song release accompanied the launch of Bieber’s YouTube docuseries Seasons, which released the first episode of the 10-part series on Jan. 27.

He also announced that his upcoming fifth studio album Changes is scheduled to drop on Friday, Feb. 14.

The Yummy singer added he will be headed on tour for his new album, and Kehlani and Jaden Smith will be joining him for the Changes tour.

Bieber’s North American tour includes 45 shows with four Canadian stops, including Ottawa (Sept. 1), Quebec City (Sept. 3), Toronto (Sept. 10) and Montreal (Sept. 14).