Man exposes himself to woman, follows her on Kitchener trail: police

A man allegedly exposed himself to a woman walking on a Kitchener trail on Family Day, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. on the Walter Bean Trail near Riverbend Drive.

After the flashing the woman, the man then reportedly followed her down the trail until she returned to the parking lot and called police.

Police are describing the suspect as being around 40 years old, 5’9”, with blond hair and short scruffy blond facial hair.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

