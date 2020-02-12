Teens arrested in Kitchener after police chase, gun found in car

Send this page to someone via email

Two male teens were arrested in Kitchener on Tuesday night after allegedly attempting to flee from officers, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers attempted to pull a vehicle over near Weber Street East and Montgomery Road at around 7:30 p.m. after it was spotted with stolen plates but it took off.

READ MORE: Kitchener man charged following disturbance on Aberfoyle GO bus

Officers tracked it down a short time later in a residential area of Montgomery Road.

As officers approached the vehicle, the occupants took off on foot, police say.

Police say they tracked the pair down a short time later before arresting them.

Police then searched the vehicle where officers say they found a loaded gun.

Story continues below advertisement

The two young offenders are facing several charges, including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a prohibited firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.