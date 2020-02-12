Menu

Crime

Teens arrested in Kitchener after police chase, gun found in car

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 12:02 pm
Updated February 12, 2020 12:04 pm
.
. Getty Images

Two male teens were arrested in Kitchener on Tuesday night after allegedly attempting to flee from officers, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers attempted to pull a vehicle over near Weber Street East and Montgomery Road at around 7:30 p.m. after it was spotted with stolen plates but it took off.

Officers tracked it down a short time later in a residential area of Montgomery Road.

As officers approached the vehicle, the occupants took off on foot, police say.

Police say they tracked the pair down a short time later before arresting them.

Police then searched the vehicle where officers say they found a loaded gun.

The two young offenders are facing several charges, including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a prohibited firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

