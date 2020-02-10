Laurier student arrested after shooting threat on social media: police

Send this page to someone via email

A student at Wilfrid Laurier University was arrested over the weekend after allegedly making shooting threats on social media, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say a social media company alerted the RCMP last Thursday that someone had threatened online to go to the Laurier campus and start shooting.

The Mounties then notified local police, and after an investigation, an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with uttering threats, police say.

Officers say they do not believe there was a credible threat to public safety.

