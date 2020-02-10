Menu

Crime

Laurier student arrested after shooting threat on social media: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 1:54 pm
A Wilfrid Laurier University student was charged after police allege he made threats online.
A Wilfrid Laurier University student was charged after police allege he made threats online. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

A student at Wilfrid Laurier University was arrested over the weekend after allegedly making shooting threats on social media, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say a social media company alerted the RCMP last Thursday that someone had threatened online to go to the Laurier campus and start shooting.

READ MORE: Laurier homecoming crowd falls to almost a third of 2018’s number — police

The Mounties then notified local police, and after an investigation, an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with uttering threats, police say.

Officers say they do not believe there was a credible threat to public safety.

