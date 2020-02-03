Kitchener man charged following disturbance on Aberfoyle GO bus

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener man was arrested at a bus terminal in Aberfoyle after allegedly causing a disturbance on a GO bus on Saturday, according to Wellington County OPP.

Police allege the man was drunk and threatening other passengers on the bus.

After he exited the bus to transfer to a second bus, officers reportedly arrested the man at the bus stop on McLean Road.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The man is facing several charges, including assault and uttering threats.

