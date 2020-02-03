Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man charged following disturbance on Aberfoyle GO bus

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 10:49 am
A man travelling on a GO bus was arrested in Aberfoyle on Saturday, police say.
A man travelling on a GO bus was arrested in Aberfoyle on Saturday, police say. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host

A Kitchener man was arrested at a bus terminal in Aberfoyle after allegedly causing a disturbance on a GO bus on Saturday, according to Wellington County OPP.

Police allege the man was drunk and threatening other passengers on the bus.

READ MORE: Woman faces possible fine after being struck by Kitchener GO train — police

After he exited the bus to transfer to a second bus, officers reportedly arrested the man at the bus stop on McLean Road.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

READ MORE: Pregnant woman hit by GO train in Kitchener in stable condition

The man is facing several charges, including assault and uttering threats.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceGuelphKitchener CrimeGuelph crimewellington county oppKitchener man arrestedAberfoyleAberfoyle crimeGO bus man arrestedKitchener man arrested go bus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.