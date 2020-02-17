Police officer in Kingston, Ont. nominated for 2020 Hero of the Year Award

A police officer from Kingston has been nominated for a “Hero of the Year Award” from the Police Association of Ontario.
The nomination stems from his quick actions during a shocking stabbing in downtown Kingston in 2019.
Constable Fil Wisniak, a 10-year veteran of the Kingston Police Force, was on foot when the call about a stabbing at the corner of Bagot and Queen streets came in on Sept. 12, 2019.
Christopher Groenveld-Barry, 40, was stabbed to death by a young man during the daytime attack, which also injured 85-year-old Terry Stafford.
Constable Wisniak sprang into action, stopping the man from attacking another woman and pleading with the suspect to drop his knife.
The suspect, 22-year-old Evan Freeman, charged at Wisniak who shot the man once, which made him back away.
Freeman then stabbed himself repeatedly before he could be taken into custody.
Freeman later succumbed to his self-inflicted stab wounds.
The incident is still under investigation by the SIU.
The award recognizes a police officer or civilian police service employee who has gone above and beyond. Winners will be announced at the Annual General Meeting in May.
