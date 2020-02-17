Menu

News

Police officer in Kingston, Ont. nominated for 2020 Hero of the Year Award

By Julie Brown Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 8:31 am
.
. Cst. Fil Wisniak/Twitter

A police officer from Kingston has been nominated for a “Hero of the Year Award” from the Police Association of Ontario.

The nomination stems from his quick actions during a shocking stabbing in downtown Kingston in 2019.

READ MORE: Kingston police release new details about stabbing suspect who died after police-involved shooting

Constable Fil Wisniak, a 10-year veteran of the Kingston Police Force, was on foot when the call about a stabbing at the corner of Bagot and Queen streets came in on Sept. 12, 2019.

Christopher Groenveld-Barry, 40, was stabbed to death by a young man during the daytime attack, which also injured 85-year-old Terry Stafford.

Police reveal more about the events that led up to Kingston’s deadly stabbing

Constable Wisniak sprang into action, stopping the man from attacking another woman and pleading with the suspect to drop his knife.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, 22-year-old Evan Freeman, charged at Wisniak who shot the man once, which made him back away.

Freeman then stabbed himself repeatedly before he could be taken into custody.

Freeman later succumbed to his self-inflicted stab wounds.

READ MORE: Grandparents of Kingston stabbing suspect release letters describing struggle with addiction

The incident is still under investigation by the SIU.

The award recognizes a police officer or civilian police service employee who has gone above and beyond. Winners will be announced at the Annual General Meeting in May.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
