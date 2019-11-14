Kingston police release new details about stabbing suspect who died after police-involved shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have released new information regarding the suspect in a downtown stabbing that injured one person and killed another.

On the afternoon of Sept. 12, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a 22-year-old man stabbed Christopher Groeneveld-Barry, 40, several times at the corner of Queen and Bagot streets. The 40-year-old later died of his injuries, according to the SIU.

The police watchdog says the suspect also stabbed 85-year-old Terry Stafford, who survived. It was during this altercation that officers arrived, the SIU says.

After a short altercation, the SIU says a police officer shot the suspect. Soon afterwards, the 22-year-old reportedly began harming himself, and another officer discharged his conducted energy weapon, according to the SIU.

The man, who the police watchdog later identified as Evan Freeman, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In an interview with Global News on Wednesday, Det. Sgt. Jay Finn with Kingston police’s major crimes unit would not comment on Freeman’s cause of death, citing an ongoing investigation by the SIU.

However, Finn said the suspect was homeless at the time of the incident, accessing social services in Kingston and demonstrating signs of deteriorating mental health due to drug use. Finn also said they believe Freeman was on his way to a downtown residence before the stabbing, although he would not confirm which residence that was.

“We learned that he stole a knife right before the event occurred and that he was using drugs right before the event occurred,” he said.

Finn also alleged the knife was stolen from a store in the area of Princess and Montreal streets.

He added that Freeman had no ties to either of the victims.

“It looks like a spontaneous, random act of violence,” Finn said.

“There was no connection between the victim and the accused, as well as the second victim, who was walking out of his apartment when he was attacked by Mr. Freeman.”

Finn said Kingston police are also investigating the incident.

— With files from Alexandra Mazur