Kingston stabbing prompts wider conversation about mental health services

Kingston is still coming to terms with a random act of violence on a downtown street corner last week that claimed the life of one man and sent a second to hospital.

While police haven’t revealed any motive for the attack, the tragedy has spurred a wider conversation in the community about mental health and addiction and what services are available to those in a crisis situation.

Josh Goodbaum is the crisis services associate director at Addiction and Mental Health Services Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

“If folks are in any position of uncertainty,” he said, “[that’s] what staff are here for.”

Addiction and Mental Health Services Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington provides a crisis team. Whether it’s a 24/7 crisis line or in person during working hours, Goodbaum says they’re here to help.

“Every case is different and it really varies,” Goodbaum explained. “But first and foremost, what we would be and what all our staff would be assessing for and identifying is the level of risk and what’s going on, and making sure to then [be] able to provide the appropriate supports that are needed.”

Goodbaum says the need is definitely there and people need to know that the service is as well.

The crisis line number for Kingston and Frontenac is 613-544-4229 or in Lennox and Addington, 613-354-7388.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.