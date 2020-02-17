Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

4 teens arrested after crashing stolen car in Verdun

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 8:53 am
Updated February 17, 2020 9:17 am
Montreal police have made four arrests after a suspected car theft in the borough of Verdun on the night of Sunday, 16 Feb., 2020.
Montreal police have made four arrests after a suspected car theft in the borough of Verdun on the night of Sunday, 16 Feb., 2020. TVA

Montreal police made four arrests late Sunday night after a crash involving a car they suspect was stolen.

Spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils told Global News that officers on patrol in the borough of Verdun saw a vehicle crash into a parked car on Rushbrooke Street near LaSalle Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Related News

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured in three separate overnight shootings: Montreal police

After the impact, four suspects got out of the car and ran away, police said.

Officers quickly intercepted two of them, both 16-year-old girls.

A perimeter was quickly set up to catch the other two suspects, both 17-year-old boys.

All four were arrested but have since been released into the custody of their parents. Police say they will receive summonses to appear in court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

The City of Brockville is looking at new strategies to curb youth crime
The City of Brockville is looking at new strategies to curb youth crime
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceSPVMCar crashStolen CarVerduncar theftYouth CrimeCar Thievesfour teens arrestedVerdun car theftVerdun teenagers arrested
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.