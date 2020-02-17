4 teens arrested after crashing stolen car in Verdun

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police made four arrests late Sunday night after a crash involving a car they suspect was stolen.

Spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils told Global News that officers on patrol in the borough of Verdun saw a vehicle crash into a parked car on Rushbrooke Street near LaSalle Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

After the impact, four suspects got out of the car and ran away, police said.

Officers quickly intercepted two of them, both 16-year-old girls.

A perimeter was quickly set up to catch the other two suspects, both 17-year-old boys.

All four were arrested but have since been released into the custody of their parents. Police say they will receive summonses to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

