1 dead, 2 injured in three separate overnight shootings: Montreal police

One man is dead and two others are in hospital after three separate shootings overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Montreal police say they were first called at 9 p.m. to the borough of Saint-Laurent for a report of a man having been shot at the intersection of Macdonald Street and Décarie Boulevard, just outside Côte-Vertu metro station.

At the scene they found an unconscious 40-year-old man. He died a short time later from upper body gunshot wounds.

Police say the suspect(s) fled the scene before they arrived.

Major crimes unit investigators are speaking with witnesses and a homicide investigation is underway. Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the circumstances around the incident are still unknown.

Décarie Boulevard was closed to traffic between Côte-Vertu Boulevard and Decelles Street for the investigation.

Later, at 4 a.m., Montreal police were called to a shooting at a bar on Saint-Hubert Street near Saint-Zotique Street in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

A 29-year-old man was found at the scene and sent to hospital in stable condition with lower body gunshot wounds. Police say gunshots were fired inside and outside the bar and the suspect(s) fled before authorities arrived.

Then, at 4:15 a.m., a 25-year-old man showed up at a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Chèvrefils said the man’s condition later stabilized and there is no threat to his life.

She said there is currently no link between the two later incidents but an investigation into the circumstances around both events is underway.

