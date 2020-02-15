Menu

Canada

Weston home a total loss after Valentine’s Day fire: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 2:20 pm
A gaping hole was left in the roof of a Weston home after a house fire. Michael Draven/Global News.
A gaping hole was left in the roof of a Weston home after a house fire. Michael Draven/Global News. Michael Draven/Global News

A Weston home is expected to be torn down after a blaze tore through a one-and-a-half storey house on the 2200 block of Gallagher Avenue Friday evening, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

Fire crews rushed to the home at about 7:20 p.m. Valentine’s Day. When they arrived, firefighters found the house engulfed in heavy flames and billowing smoke.

READ MORE: House fire causes $200K in damage: Saskatoon Fire Department

Crews couldn’t get inside the home and instead launched a defensive attack. WFPS used aerial ladders to blast the flames with water from above.

Firefighters doused the blaze by about 10:30 p.m., but say the home is expected to be a complete loss.

The house was charred and coated with ice Saturday morning. A gaping hole left in the roof exposed much of the upper storey to the elements — the doors and windows were already boarded up.

Story continues below advertisement

WFPS says no one was injured in the fire. A neighbouring home was partially damaged in the blaze.

The cause hasn’t yet been released.

