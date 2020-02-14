Lionel Desmond’s psychotherapist had not seen his detailed military medical records

Send this page to someone via email

When Judge Warren Zimmer read some of the details of Lionel Desmond’s extensive military medical records, it showed a former soldier struggling with severe post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, and cognitive issues from head trauma.

It was information like this and other details that were never shared with Desmond’s clinical therapist Catherine Chambers, who was assigned to him by Veteran Affairs Canada.

“That [information] would not have been shared with you?” Judge Zimmer asked Chambers.

“No … this is the first time I’ve heard any of this,” said Chambers from with witness stand.

Chambers is a community councillor who has been contracted by Veteran Affairs Canada before and has experience working with veterans dealing with PTSD. She agreed to take on Desmond as a patient.

In hindsight, given the severity of Desmond’s mental health troubles, he needed intensive therapy that she couldn’t provide.

“In light of the information which you just shared from this report, I don’t believe Mr. Desmond would have been a candidate for community-based psychotherapy but would have required further inpatient care,” said Chambers.

Desmond served two tours of duty in Afghanistan before he was medically released from the military in 2015, as he was dealing with health issues stemming from severe PTSD.

After Desmond left the St. Anne’s Hospital in Montreal in 2015, he struggled to find mental health support.

It was on Jan. 3, 2017 when Desmond purchased a rifle and killed his wife Shanna, mother Brenda and 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah, before killing himself in an Upper Big Tracadie home.

Canadian Armed Forces veteran Dennis Manuge has been following the Desmond fatality inquiry closely. Manuge was diagnosed with PTSD himself and has been advocating and helping other veterans access care.

He says Judge Zimmer’s questioning of Desmond’s therapist on Thursday highlighted the absence of valuable information.

“There’s no co-ordination between the Department of National Defence, Veterans Affairs Canada and whatever provincial health-care authority that the veteran is going to be residing in,” said Manuge.

Part of the focus of the Desmond fatality inquiry is to examine whether the proper medical supports were in place for Desmond.

“I thought it was very, almost thoughtful of Judge Zimmer to give [Chambers] the full picture,” said lawyer Tara Miller. “She still did not have that full picture and to alleviate perhaps some of the burden that she has carried knowing that she was never provided with the tools to do the best job to support Lionel.”

Manuge said he’s optimistic positive change can come from this.

“I think Justice Zimmer might agree with me, that perhaps we need a federal commission of inquiry. Let’s look at the department, let’s look at the backlogs, let’s look at the flow of information.”

The Desmond fatality inquiry will resume Tuesday and is expected to run until March.

With files from The Canadian Press.