Traffic

Driver charged after school bus with students onboard crashes in Chatsworth, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 1:19 pm
According to OPP, the road grader and school bus were both travelling north when the bus hit the grader from behind.
A 52-year-old school bus driver has been charged following a crash in Chatsworth, Ont. Monday morning, Grey Bruce OPP say.

Officers say they were called at 7:53 a.m. Feb. 10 to investigate a crash involving a school bus and a road grader on Concession Road 10, west of Walters Falls in Grey County, Ont.

According to OPP, the road grader and school bus were both travelling north when the bus hit the grader from behind.

READ MORE: 2 with minor injuries following crash involving school bus: Grey Bruce OPP

A 12-year-old passenger on the bus was transported to hospital with minor injuries, police say.

According to officers, there were 11 students on the school bus at the time of the incident.

The bus driver was charged with careless driving, police say. They did not reveal whether the driver was a man or woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Prince Edward County OPP launch awareness campaign to warn parents not to park illegally in school zone
