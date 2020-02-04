2 with minor injuries following crash involving school bus: Grey Bruce OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two people have minor injuries following a collision involving a school bus and a car on Monday morning, Grey Bruce OPP say.

At 7:18 a.m. Monday, OPP say they were called to investigate after a school bus rear-ended a grey car on Highway 10, south of Flesherton, Ont., in Grey County.

Officers say two people, the car’s driver and a student on the bus, experienced minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

According to police, there were 16 people on the school bus — one driver and 15 high school students.

The school bus driver, a 70-year-old from Flesherton, Ont., was charged with careless driving, OPP say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 York region students talk after school bus driver charged in connection with alcohol-related crash York region students talk after school bus driver charged in connection with alcohol-related crash