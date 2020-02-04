2 with minor injuries following crash involving school bus: Grey Bruce OPP

Two people have minor injuries following a collision involving a school bus and a car on Monday morning, Grey Bruce OPP say.
At 7:18 a.m. Monday, OPP say they were called to investigate after a school bus rear-ended a grey car on Highway 10, south of Flesherton, Ont., in Grey County.
Officers say two people, the car’s driver and a student on the bus, experienced minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.
According to police, there were 16 people on the school bus — one driver and 15 high school students.
The school bus driver, a 70-year-old from Flesherton, Ont., was charged with careless driving, OPP say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
COMMENTS