Grey Bruce OPP investigating fire that destroyed house, 1 person ‘unaccounted for’

One person is unaccounted for following a fire that completely destroyed a Grey Highlands home on Thursday morning, Grey Bruce OPP say.

Officers say they were dispatched to a house that was fully engulfed by flames at Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline, east of Grey Road 13.

At the scene, police were able to locate two of the three occupants living in the home, one of which was transported to the hospital by an ambulance with serious injuries.

Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline was closed in the area for half the day while Grey Highlands firefighters battled the flames.

Police remained on scene, investigating the cause of the fire with the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

#GreyBruceOPP @MGH_Fire @GreyParamedics remain on scene at residential fire. Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline is CLOSED from Grey Road 13 to 3 Line. ^ab pic.twitter.com/RgdvD4njTq — OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 9, 2020

Grey Highlands is located near Durham, Ontario.

