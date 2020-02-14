Wife of former MPP, senator dead after being struck by vehicle at Brockville General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The wife of former senator and Leeds-Grenville MPP Bob Runciman has died following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the parking lot of Brockville General Hospital.

Brockville police say the crash happened at around 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a vehicle collided with a pedestrian, later identified as Jeannette Runciman. Witnesses and hospital staff reportedly raced to the scene to help, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Her husband was reportedly with her at the time but was not injured.

Jeanette Runciman was 77 years old.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Story continues below advertisement