Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Wife of former MPP, senator dead after being struck by vehicle at Brockville General Hospital

By Julie Brown Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 9:08 am
Jeannette Runciman, wife of former senator and MPP Bob Runciman, was killed in a collision on Thursday.
Jeannette Runciman, wife of former senator and MPP Bob Runciman, was killed in a collision on Thursday. Facebook/Jeannette Runciman

The wife of former senator and Leeds-Grenville MPP Bob Runciman has died following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the parking lot of Brockville General Hospital.

Brockville police say the crash happened at around 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a vehicle collided with a pedestrian, later identified as Jeannette Runciman. Witnesses and hospital staff reportedly raced to the scene to help, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Her husband was reportedly with her at the time but was not injured.

READ MORE: Former senator Bob Runciman to begin new position with St. Lawrence Parks Commission

Jeanette Runciman was 77 years old.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BrockvilleBrockville PoliceBrockville General HospitalLeeds-GrenvilleBob RuncimanBob Runciman wife killedJeannette RuncimanJeannette Runciman crashJeannette Runciman dead
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.