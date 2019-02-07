Former senator Bob Runciman to begin new position with St. Lawrence Parks Commission

Just call it another case of never being too old.

Former Senator and Leeds–Grenville MPP Bob Runciman isn’t taking time to rest in his retirement. He’s just been appointed the new chair of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission, serving a four-year term. The Commission oversees a number of southeastern Ontario assets, including Fort Henry, the Kingston Penitentiary tours and the Rideau Canal.

Runciman says he’s looking forward to the job.

“I’ve been involved with the parks commission over my years as a MPP, 29 years as a MPP and working with the commission, board members and staff,” Runciman said. “I’ve grown up in this area, love the river, love the park system and really I see this as an opportunity to make a another contribution to the area I love.”

Runciman is 76 years-old and says he’s in good health and feels pretty much like he did when he was 50. To Catherine Milks with the Kingston Seniors Association, Runciman is a good example of age not being an obstacle.

“You’re only as old as you feel,” Milks said. “The old ‘life begins at 40’ — well, maybe 70 is the new 40. Age doesn’t really matter.”

Runciman officially took over as commission board chair earlier this week. The St. Lawrence Parks Commission provides recreational, cultural and heritage and tourism opportunities at its attractions along 200 kilometres of the St. Lawrence River.