Calgary police seek vehicle possibly linked to December double homicide

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a vehicle thought to be connected to a shooting in the community of Rundle in December that killed two men.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Rundlemere Road N.E. on Dec. 30, 2019 for reports of shots fired.

Police arrived in the area just before 4 a.m., but said no one was found at the scene.

A short time later, officers were alerted when two men, both in their 20s, were dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre in critical condition.

One of the men, 22-year-old Keem Geng, died in hospital on Dec. 30.

The second man, 22-year-old Achor Jal, died on Friday, Jan. 10.

On Thursday, police shared photos and video of surveillance video from the area of 36 Street and Rundlehorn Drive N.E. from the time of the shooting in hopes of identifying a suspect vehicle, believed to be an SUV.

Calgary Police Service investigators are looking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that is believed to be connected a double homicide from last December. Calgary Police Service handout

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting its self is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.