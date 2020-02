Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Mayor John Tory, Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott and federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu will hold a joint media availability to talk about the province’s preparedness to deal with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

The three are meeting at Dim Sum King on Dundas Street West in the city’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

