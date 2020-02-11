Menu

Health

COVID-19: New coronavirus given name by World Health Organization

By Maham Abedi Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 10:22 am
Updated February 11, 2020 10:42 am
COVID-19: World Health Organization names new coronavirus
WATCH: World Health Organization names new coronavirus

The new coronavirus has been named COVID-19, the World Health Organization announced Tuesday.

This strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The virus, which has since infected thousands in China and several other countries, had been nameless since the outbreak began. It was commonly referred to as 2019-nCoV by health officials.

READ MORE: Why naming the new coronavirus isn’t as easy as it may seem

The UN health agency explained that the name COVID-19 consists of the CO in coronavirus, VI in virus and D for disease; 19 stands for the year 2019.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the name was carefully chosen to avoid stigma and that other names could be inaccurate.

“We had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, or an individual or group of people,” he said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Coronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus WHOCOVID-19coronavirus given namecoronavirus nameCOVID-19 coronavirus
