One dead, two others injured in Brantford, Ont. motel shooting

Brantford police service responded to a report Saturday of gunshots being fired at the Galaxy Motel on Colborne Street East in Brantford.

Police say the call came in at 5:50 a.m. When officers and emergency medical services arrived they say they found three male victims who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The men were transported to hospital.

A 42-year-old victim has since succumbed to his injuries while the two others remain in hospital.

Members of the Brantford Police Major Crime Unit had the area closed off during their investigation. This incident is not believed to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information or who may have video surveillance of the area is urged to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 or Detective Jason Sinning at 519-756-0113 ext 2265.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

Web tips may be submitted at http://www.tipsubmit.com.

