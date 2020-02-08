Police investigating after dog shot at East Hamilton residence

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police responded to reports of a dog being shot in the area of Brampton Street and Dunn Avenue just after 9 p.m. Friday night.

Police say the homeowner apparently let the German Sheppard out the front door as two male suspects approached the residence. One of the men pulled out a firearm and shot the dog.

Police reports say a female resident confronted the suspect who then pointed the firearm at her before fleeing the scene. Both suspects allegedly ran westbound on Brampton street and northbound on Dunn Avenue.

Police are looking for witnesses and asking people to check their home security cameras. They say that this was likely a targeted act.

The German Shepherd was immediately transported to a veterinarian and will survive the shooting, according to police.

The suspects are described as two males, one taller than the other at 5’6 and 5’9 respectively. Both men are 20-25 years of age. The taller one, who shot the dog, was wearing a black coat with a red and white hoodie. The shorter, heavier-set man was wearing a charcoal gray tracksuit and black toque.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

