Thousands without power in Nova Scotia due to high winds

Tens of thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers were in the dark Saturday morning after wind gusts reaching over 100 km/h hit the province overnight.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, 592 outages were affecting 41,000 Nova Scotia Power customers. According to the power utility’s outage map, the largest outages appeared to be in the southwest areas of the province.

There are currently tons of outages across Nova Scotia as a result of high winds last night. According to the @nspowerinc outage map, nearly 45,000 customers are in the dark. Only a few small outages in #Halifax, though. @globalhalifax #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/gqNlqveTPr — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) February 8, 2020

The estimated restoration times for the majority of the outages is 11 p.m. Saturday.

In a statement to Global News Friday, Nova Scotia Power spokesperson Andrea Anderson said an additional 35 crews were positioned strategically province-wide “to manage any emergency calls and major outages until 6 a.m., when the full complement of crews starts back up for the day.”

“This strategy ensures we are taking advantage of as many daylight hours as possible for safe, efficient response,” Anderson stated.

Public schools across Nova Scotia were forced to close on Friday due to overnight freezing rain. A number of university campuses and government offices were either forced to close or delay opening, as well.

According to Environment Canada, 15 to 30 millimetres of rain hit the Atlantic coast overnight Thursday.

Halifax’s overnight parking ban was put in place as a result, but has since been lifted. Even so, the Halifax Regional Municipality is reminding residents they can still be ticketed or towed if they get in the way of snow removal.

The overnight winter parking ban has been lifted until further notice. https://t.co/VCcXWJC2ZG pic.twitter.com/PZGSYNgCEd — hfxgov (@hfxgov) February 8, 2020

The freezing rain caused several delays and cancellations at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Friday. The airport is asking passengers to continue to check their flight status prior to leaving for the airport.

Winter weather here and elsewhere today is still affecting some flight operations. 🌧️ Stay up to date on any flight changes directly with your airline or at https://t.co/4JiMvOfB8c. #nsstorm — Halifax Stanfield (@HfxStanfield) February 7, 2020

New Brunswick has only been dealing with a handful of power outages. According to the NP Power outage map, there were nearly 400 outages impacting the northeastern Neguac area in northeastern New Brunswick.

Saturday’s weather forecast for Halifax is calling for a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -3.

