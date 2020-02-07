Icy conditions force closure of all public schools in Nova Scotia on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

All public schools in Nova Scotia have been forced to close on Friday as a result of overnight freezing rain and ice buildup on roads and sidewalks.

According to a special weather statement by Environment Canada on Thursday, a total rainfall accumulation of 15 to 30 millimetres is forecast for the province, with the highest amounts expected along the Atlantic coast.

The roads and especially the sidewalks in #Halifax are covered with ice this morning! and closures & cancellations are already starting to be reported across the province. Follow along to this thread for details.@globalhalifax #NS #NSStorm — Aya Al-Hakim آية الحكيم (@aalhakim_) February 7, 2020

The warning said rain is expected on Friday morning as temperatures rise following the overnight freezing rain.

A number of university campuses in Halifax have announced their closure, including Saint Mary’s University and Nova Scotia College of Art and Design.

Due to weather conditions, Cape Breton University’s campus has also announced its closure for the morning, adding that the status of afternoon classes will be announced by 11:30 a.m.

Nova Scotia Community College’s Metro, Cape Breton, Annapolis Valley, Cumberland, Kingstec, Lunenburg, Pictou and Truro campuses are also closed.

Several other Halifax organizations and businesses were forced to close as well. For a full list, click here.

Over 1,000 people in Halifax are also in the dark due to a power outage. According to Nova Scotia Power, the cause of the outage is freezing rain, and power is expected to be restored by 11:30 a.m.

Very strong southwesterly winds are forecast this Friday evening and overnight for the Halifax metro area and Halifax County West, according to Environment Canada.

Winds are expected to reach up to 110 kilometres per hour.

More to come.