Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations for Friday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 6:15 am
Updated February 7, 2020 6:26 am
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Feb. 7, 2020.

NOVA SCOTIA

Public school closures

  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education
  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education
  • Halifax Grammar School

Post-secondary school closures

  • Saint Mary’s University
  • Nova Scotia Community College (Metro, Cape Breton, Annapolis Valley, Cumberland, Kingstec, Lunenburg, Pictou and Truro campuses) 
  • Cape Breton University (an update will be provided at 11 a.m.)
  • NSCAD University

Transportation

  • There are many delays and cancellations at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Check your flight status before departing.
  • Some Halifax Transit routes are on snow plans. Expect delays.
Banks

  • All TD Canada branches in the Halifax Regional Municipality are closed.
  • All CUA locations are closed today.
  • All East Coast Credit Union branches are closed.

Other

  • The Canadian Museum of Immigration will be delaying its opening until 1 p.m.
  • The Needham pool, Captain Spry wave pool, and Sackville Sports Stadium pool are closed.
  • The Museum of Natural History will be delaying its opening until 11:00 a.m. 
  • All of Halifax Public Libraries branches are closed. 
  • Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia (ISANS) is closed.

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • Anglophone East School District schools closed.
  • Anglophone West School District schools closed.
  • Francophone South School District schools closed.
  • Anglophone School District – South shcools closed.
  • Valley Christian Academy in Saint John
  • University of New Brunswick
  • Saint John Arts Centre

More to come….

Nova Scotia, Business, New Brunswick, Storm, HRM, Closures, Public Schools, School Districts, universities
