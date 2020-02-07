Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations for Friday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Feb. 7, 2020.
NOVA SCOTIA
Public school closures
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education
- Strait Regional Centre for Education
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education
- Halifax Grammar School
Post-secondary school closures
- Saint Mary’s University
- Nova Scotia Community College (Metro, Cape Breton, Annapolis Valley, Cumberland, Kingstec, Lunenburg, Pictou and Truro campuses)
- Cape Breton University (an update will be provided at 11 a.m.)
- NSCAD University
Transportation
- There are many delays and cancellations at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Check your flight status before departing.
- Some Halifax Transit routes are on snow plans. Expect delays.
Banks
- All TD Canada branches in the Halifax Regional Municipality are closed.
- All CUA locations are closed today.
- All East Coast Credit Union branches are closed.
Other
- The Canadian Museum of Immigration will be delaying its opening until 1 p.m.
- The Needham pool, Captain Spry wave pool, and Sackville Sports Stadium pool are closed.
- The Museum of Natural History will be delaying its opening until 11:00 a.m.
- All of Halifax Public Libraries branches are closed.
- Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia (ISANS) is closed.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone East School District schools closed.
- Anglophone West School District schools closed.
- Francophone South School District schools closed.
- Anglophone School District – South shcools closed.
- Valley Christian Academy in Saint John
- University of New Brunswick
- Saint John Arts Centre
More to come….
